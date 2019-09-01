Eau Claire parents continue late daughter's mission to bring happiness to children fighting cancer

On Sunday, parents of Maddy Odegard, who lost her battle with pediatric cancer in 2017, hosted a fundraiser at Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire to keep her memory alive.

"Mighty Maddy's Mission is an organization that the idea was really started from our daughter Maddy,” said Maddy’s father, Josh. “She was going through treatment and ended up spending a lot of birthdays in the hospital."

Volunteers placed plastic butterflies in the ground, which they call “sparkling”, to raise awareness for Mighty Maddy's Mission, which provides "sparkle" boxes for those undergoing treatment in the hospital for pediatric cancer.

These sparkle boxes help those patients celebrate their birthdays while in the hospital.

Josh says that the organization has grown a lot in just a few years.

"Since then we've grown,” Josh said. “We also do end of treatment parties, so when they complete their treatment, we'll do a party for them. We also offer new diagnosis baskets, so a family who gets that news gets some comfort items as well as some information and resources that we found helpful during our journey."

Maddy's parents say that their daughter started this act of kindness and that she had always thought of others before herself.

"Maddy was always a thoughtful and phenomenal girl. Wise beyond her years,” said Josh.

“She just never let the disease define her,” said Maddys’s mother, Heidi. “She just never let that constrict her from doing things or thinking about dreams or things that she wanted to do."

Volunteer, Benny Anderson, says he is proud to continue Maddy's mission.

“It's incredibly rewarding,” Anderson said. “It's a great mission and we get to see all sides of it where they deliver the presents and do the birthday parties. Then you have these incredible fundraisers where they are very inspiring."

Matt Schneider from Marshfield Clinic says that he was happy that the clinic was able to help.

"Any time we can do anything to let the families who are going through a battle like childhood cancer, let them know that we're here to support them and help them through this journey,” Schneider said.

The family says that keeping Maddy's Mission alive with sparkle boxes and butterflies is very important to them and if you would like to learn how to help out, click here.

