Eau Claire plans to host summer swim safety event

We have been talking non-stop about safety from coronavirus while out in public. Now, that the summer weather has arrived, it's also time to talk about swimming safety before heading out on the water in rivers, lakes and pools.

The City of Eau Claire is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a virtual water safety event. On Monday June 8 at 1 p.m. the event will feature interactive videos on the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry Facebook page. The lessons are inspired by Red Cross Water safety guidelines to prepare all ages for a safe summer of swimming.

You can find the link for the event on Monday starting at 1 p.m., to access the Facebook page click here.

