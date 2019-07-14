Eau Claire police searching for missing person

From the Eau Claire Police Department:

Please assist us in locating the following missing/endangered person:

Aubrey Lynn Wisniewski (DOB 02/22/93) was last seen departing her Eau Claire residence en route to Appleton around 3PM on July 13, 2019.

She never arrived in Appleton and her family is very concerned for her welfare. Aubrey suffers from several mental health issues and has recently made suicidal statements. Prior to departure, she had made mention of the Madison, Lacrosse, and Chicago areas. Her last phone activity was in the Tomah area during the morning hours of July 14, 2019.

She should be operating a gray 2006 Mercury Milan with Wisconsin Registration ADG-1128 with a missing passenger side mirror. If located, please contact Eau Claire Police Sgt. Pieper or Det. Ben Wutschke at (715)-491-1446 or (715)-491-1158.

Aubrey is 5’6”, 130 pounds with short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue patterned shirt, a bright orange skirt and a large head band. She is also known to wear glasses.

