Eau Claire PD teams up with Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley to close out the season

Lots of cheers, lots of smiles, and lots of encouragement, all were part of this year's season for the Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley.

Eau Claire PD helping out at final Miracle League of the season.

Miracle League allows children of all abilities to play baseball on a rubberized field.

Wednesday night, the league wrapped up its third season in Eau Claire, with some help from the Eau Claire Police Department.

WEAU Photographer Duane Wolter shares more from the All-Star game.

