Eau Claire prepares for Fourth of July celebrations

It's almost time to light up the sky with fireworks for this year's Fourth of July celebrations. Local firework vendors are gearing up for the busy holiday weekend ahead.

More than a dozen firework tents through Fireworks Liquidators are set up in the city selling fireworks that you can set off at home. Some of the fireworks do require special permits but other “safe and sane” tents sell only items that legal to use within Eau Claire city limits.

For Eau Claire County residents, you are encouraged to check with your local township about what is legal and obtain a permit before you make a purchase.

"Pretty much anything that shoots up in the air or gives a loud boom is going to be considered illegal,” said Bridget Coit with Eau Claire police. “The smoke balls, your snakes and some of your low shooting fountains are completely legal and you are able to enjoy within the city.”

But in addition to using your own fireworks at home, there are plenty of other events happening around the city. Again, this year fireworks hosted by Festival Foods will shoot off into the sky over Carson Park on July 4. Ken Schroeder is the man behind the firing system and says there will be over 2200 breaks in the sky this year. In addition, they have added 2 minutes to the show, which will now last 22 minutes.

But if you don’t make it out to Carson Park to see the big show, you can catch it live on WEAU during WEAU 13 News at 10 p.m.

For a full list of local events happening this Fourth of July click here.

