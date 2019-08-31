Eau Claire radio host released from dog cage after fundraiser ends

After 92.9 hours, Scorch from 92.9 the X has been released from his cage at Milwaukee Burger Company on Saturday.

Scorch had been in the cage since Tuesday at 6 a.m. to help raise money for the Humane Association and local K-9 units.

Over the last eight years, Scorch has raised over $500,000 for humane associations and has raised enough money to buy over 1,000 bulletproof vests for K-9 units across the country.

Scorch says the support from the community has been tremendous.

"This community blows me away every time,” Scorch said. “I've done it in much bigger cities and they hold noting to this area. It is amazing, it's truly amazing."

While they will not have the numbers crunched for a couple of weeks, Scorch said the turnout was great and he is already looking at planning next year’s event.

Friday morning, a man approached Scorch in the cage and donated $800, he then came back a little later with over $200 in dog food to donate to the Humane Association.

This man ended up winning the pair of Rock-Fest tickets that were being given away by 92.9.

He said this is favorite event to do and that he would like to do it 10 times, with eight already being done after Saturday.

