Eau Claire rally condemns deportation of Hmong & Lao community members

A resolution condemning the deportation of Hmong and Lao families in the Chippewa Valley was brought up by the Eau Claire City Council.

Before the city council meeting, a rally started at Unitarian Universalist Congregation in downtown Eau Claire.

The resolution is in response to a proposal from President Trump in February, calling for the deportation of Hmong and Laos residents who are not citizens, and have also committed crimes or have deportation orders.

Monday night's rally was meant as a sign of solidarity behind the city council's resolution.

"I think for us it reassures us a little bit that we're safe, and that we're going to be okay. That we have allies and supporters in our community who's going to come and support us, and there's people out there, who's watching and people know that this is happening," Pa Thao.

Roughly five percent of Eau Claire's population, or more than 3,000 people, is of Hmong and Lao descent.