Eau Claire receives DOT Grant for County TT

The Department of Transportation awarded over 150 grants, one of which Eau Claire received. The grant is a one-time $770,000 grant from the Department of Transportation that will be used to rehabilitate one mile of County T-T, from 312 to C. Eau Claire was one of 152 communities selected from 1600 applications.

"I think what it means is it’s gonna help the economy of the area, it’s gonna help Menards with their trucks, it’s gonna help with the golf courses here and with the housing development and for the folks driving on here it’s gonna be a better safer road," says Craig Thompson, WisDOT Secretary.

The grant is part of a $75 million transportation grant program called Multimodal Local Supplement. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2021.

