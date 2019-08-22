Eau Claire restaurant hosts cancer benefit for two regulars

A local restaurant takes time to help out two of its regular customers who are battling cancer.

Milwaukee Burger Company in Eau Claire hosted the "Cancer Can Suck It" benefit for Ashley Olson and Justin Phillips.

Phillips is a storm spotter for WEAU 13 News.

Money from an auction, t-shirt sales and The Brewing Projekt beer sales will go to Phillips and Olson.

"We know Ashley and Justin both have so many friends and family, but there's so many people that are just random people that are just here to support." said assistant manager Rachel Pieper.

If you missed out, you can still contribute to the cause.

For every Brewing Projekt pint sold at Milwaukee Burger Company this month, $2 goes to the pair and their cancer treatments.