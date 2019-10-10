Eau Claire restaurant owner enters not guilty plea to charges of sexual assault

An Eau Claire restaurant owner has entered a not guilty plea in Eau Claire County court.

Court documents show 54-year-old Filiberto Rivera of Onalaska, who owns Manny’s Cocina, has plead not guilty to three felony sexual assault charges.

The criminal complaint says additional charges of assault were added after a second victim alleged Rivera of sexual assault.

Both female victims, who were employees at the restaurant, claim Rivera sexually assaulted them on separate occasions after their shift ended and the restaurant was closed.

Rivera is scheduled to be in court Nov. 4.

