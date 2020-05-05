Eau Claire sees increase in tourism in 2019

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism released a report

today showing $22.2 billion in total visitor spending and $13.6 billion in direct spending in 2019, showing a statewide increase of 3.02% from the previous year.

The findings are a part of a study conducted by Tourism Economics highlighting continued growth across the state’s tourism

industry. The announcement comes as Wisconsin’s tourism industry celebrates this year’s National Travel &Tourism Week (May 3-9) and plans for an economic bounce back when public health authorities determine it is safe to do so.

In Eau Claire County, the direct traveler spending in 2019 was $259 million, up 1.28% from $256 million in 2018. These numbers demonstrate Eau Claire County’s dedication to maintaining a

strong hospitality presence that supports an engaged visitor base. As one of the largest economic drivers in the state, traveler spending supports Wisconsin’s local economy with over

$32 million in local and state government generated revenue.

Top tourism categories for spending include lodging, food, shopping and recreational activities. “Hospitality and tourism is the lifeblood of our amazing community and these numbers show the

excitement that our area can drive through all of the incredible people, businesses and events we have, “ said Visit Eau Claire’s Interim Executive Director, Benny Anderson. “We know that

2020 won’t look like 2019 with Covid-19’s impact, but like the Chippewa Valley did with the economic crises following 9/11 and 2008, we will not only recover but grow again as we rebuild and improve upon the formula that brought us to these numbers. Covid-19 has made the

argument that tourism and hospitality not only drives jobs, the economy, but provides the sense of community that we have here.”

The state of Wisconsin as a whole has experienced over 3% increase in total visitor spending, which in turn positively impacts jobs and tax revenue in our local communities. In the Chippewa

Valley alone, tourism spending supported over 7,000 full-time equivalent jobs and generated $175 million in wages and salaries. Both of these numbers are up from previous years.

Statewide, traveler spending generated $1.6 billion in state and local tax revenue and $1.3 billion in federal taxes. Tax revenue generated by tourism offset $687 in taxes per household.

Last year, tourism achieved a Return on Investment of 8 to 1: $8 in tax revenue per $1 promotional spend. Additional economic impact findings, including individual county figures are also available at www.Industry.TravelWisconsin.com.

“Travel plays a critical role in Wisconsin’s economic prosperity. Every year our state’s tourism industry celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week, and the Department of Tourism uses this time to release the previous year’s economic impact numbers,” said Secretary-designee, Sara Meaney. “We know that 2020 will not look like 2019. But the good news is that on the heels of a banner year for Wisconsin travel and tourism, the state has shown itself to be an increasingly sought-after destination, which gives the department confidence that it remains on the radar as a preferred destination for visitors. I encourage you to take pause and celebrate the positive news of 2019 as we look forward to supporting this important industry when it is safe to travel

again.”

