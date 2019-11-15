Eau Claire small business bus tour

Whether you are looking to start up your own business or just want to know more about small businesses here in the Chippewa Valley, Friday night is your chance.

Several local businesses will front and center as a part of the small business bus tour where you can test out food, drinks and other products offered from small business in Eau Claire.

The bus will leave from CVTC then stop at the Pablo Center to hear from small business owners while having some food provided by Just Local Food. Then the bus will head to Artisan Forge and Skill Shot Coffee Bar before heading back to CVTC.

The tours are coordinated by Chippewa Valley Tours and tickets are $10. The small business bus tour will take place Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. To purchase tickets click here.

