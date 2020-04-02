Eau Claire Co. sports bar cited for allowing customers inside

A local sports bar is cited by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department for allowing customers inside.

According to Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, Double Day's Sports Bar and Grill in the Town of Washington was caught last week allowing some customers to come into the bar for drinks.

Cramer says the owner put black plastic over the windows at Double Days and was allowing people to come in the back door.

The sheriff says patrons were sitting next to each other and smoking inside, which is illegal.

The owner was given a citation from the health department, and the sheriff's office contacted the district attorney for possible charges.

