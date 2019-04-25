Eau Claire students ready to take on the World's best

It's a big night for a select group of Eau Claire students, because they're hoping to secure funding to travel to the 'Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.'

Five teams in the district have qualified for the finals, but before they can leave, they need to fund raise. Thursday night they're hosting a spaghetti dinner at Eau Claire North High School featuring food, desserts and a silent auction. It starts at 6:00 p.m.

'Odyssey of the Mind' is a problem-solving competition that takes place all around the world. The finals are held in East Lansing, Michigan, at the end of May. Earlier this school year, Eau Claire students participated in the state competition, and advanced.

