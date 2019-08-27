Eau Claire substitute teacher in court

An Eau Claire substitute teacher was in court Tuesday after being accused of inappropriately touching students.

According to court documents, Charles Pollard, 66, of Eau Claire, plead no contest and was found guilty of disorderly conduct. Two charges of 1st degree child sexual assault- sexual contact with a person under age of 13 have been dismissed.

Pollard’s next scheduled court date is Aug. 27 2020.

A criminal complaint says Pollard touched two students at South Middle School on Oct. 15. Pollard told investigators that he was ushering the students back to their seats and touched one child’s shoulder and back, but didn’t touch the child inappropriately.

