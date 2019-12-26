Eau Claire warming shelters now open for season

Eau Claire Parks & Recreation opened all warming shelters for the season Thursday.

The warming shelters will include hot cocoa, indoor games and arts and crafts. Pinehurst has opened for sledding, snowboarding and cross-country skiing.

Boyd & Pinehurst hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Demmler, Oakwood, Putnam Heights, Roosevelt and Sam Davey are all open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Indoor skating hours at Hobbs Ice Arena run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call Eau Claire Parks & Recreation at 715-839-5032.

