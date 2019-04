Charges were filed Tuesday against an Eau Claire woman accused of using a company credit card for personal use.

29-year-old Camrin Rogers faces four counts tied to her time working at the Northwest Pathways to Independence Assisted Living Facility.

The complaint states Rogers used a Mega Holiday credit card for her own use and lists eight suspicious transactions totaling more than $250.

She's free on a $1,000 signature bond and is due back in court June 4.