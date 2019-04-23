Eau Claire woman arrested after high-speed chase near Madison

An Eau Claire woman was arrested after a high-speed chase on I-39 near Madison.

It happened Monday evening around 4 p.m. in Dane County.

Law enforcement officers say they were trying to pull over Kathleen Edwards, 41, when she was speeding and passing traffic using the shoulder of the interstate. Troopers say that’s when a chase started. They say Edwards was driving more than 100 miles per hour. State troopers say they had to stop the chase after Edwards went near the Beltline and a construction zone.

A few minutes later, Edwards crashed her SUV and was placed under arrest. Troopers also say she had an 8-year-old child with her that was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

