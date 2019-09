An Eau Claire woman has been arrested after officials received a call that a woman was passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle near Black Avenue on the North Crossing.

According to Josh Miller, Public Information Officer of Eau Claire Police, 51-year-old Julie Wilson refused sobriety test and was arrest for her 7th OWI Thursday around 9:45 p.m.

Police say Wilson has two open felony cases which required absolute sobriety.