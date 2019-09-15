Eau Claire woman arrested for OWI with child in the car

An Eau Claire woman has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence with a minor in the vehicle.

Kihley Hope Schreurs, 18, was arrested near Cameron and 6th Streets in Eau Claire just after 4AM Sunday. Officials say this is her first OWI offense. According to State Patrol, Schreurs was pulled over for expired registration. Upon approach to the vehicle the Trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Officials say Schreurs admitted smoking marijuana prior to the stop. There was

a one month old baby in the vehicle. She is being charged with OWI drugged driving with a minor in the vehicle.

