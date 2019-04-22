Eau Claire woman charged after crash with three kids not in car seats

An Eau Claire woman was charged after police say she crashed an SUV with children in it that were not in car seats.

Karole Whitrock, 27, was charged in Eau Claire County Court on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Whitrock was driving on Friday around 1 p.m. when she hit a guard rail. When police arrived at the scene, they found a three-year-old, a five-year-old and a six-year-old who did not have child safety seats in the vehicle. Whitrock told police she had “closed her eyes for a quick second” but denied falling asleep. The criminal complaint says Whitrock was reportedly “out of it” and was possibly under the influence. She admitted to officers that she used meth three-four days before the crash.

Whitrock was charged with felony bail jumping and neglecting a child.

