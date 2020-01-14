Eau Claire woman charged with theft after business finds $114,000 gone

An Eau Claire woman has been charged in court with theft after a business she worked for found $114,000 was gone.

Eau Claire County Court documents show 38-year-old Sarah Girard has been charged with theft in a business setting over $10,000.

The criminal complaint says Girard worked for Don’s Sheet Metal as a bookkeeper from April 2012 to December 2018. Girard quit her job in December and then the owner of Don’s Sheet Metal, Robert Standard, hired a bookkeeping company when inconsistencies were noted.

Investigators totaled $114,396.82 was taken from the company and often issued to Girard, her family members and other accounts.

Standard says he and Girard reached an agreement that he would allow her to pay back the money and not press charged. He told investigators she paid him back $19,000 but then stopped making payments in September 2019.

Girard told Standard she was writing checks to herself because she did not make enough income and was going to lose her kids if she did not make more. She also stated she had been putting money back by putting it into different accounts.

Girard’s signature bond was set at $1,000 and she is due back in court Feb. 26.

