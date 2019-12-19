Eau Claire woman declares candidacy for Eau Claire City Council

Mai Xiong, the founder and Executive Director of Hmong American Leadership and Economic Development (HALED) and the Regional Director of Development for Special Olympics, has declared her candidacy for Eau Claire City Council.

She has filed her Declaration of Candidacy and is running for the open At-Large seat.

Mai has lived in Eau Claire for 14 years. She and her husband Vee have three children ages 12, 10, and 5. Mai has an extensive background developing and implementing strategies on equitable economic and community development. Mai has worked in leadership roles in the financial industry, served on the ECAHMAA Executive Board of Directors for 4 years, and directed and administered housing program, small business, and capitol access grants.

Xiong reported: “As elected officials we are tasked with implementing solutions to meet our biggest needs. We can create equitable access to resources, bridge our cultural diversity and differences, and continue to demonstrate and encourage civic engagement through intentional policy. I have the experience and determination to take on that challenge and get to work on creating solutions and building bridges to make Eau Claire even better than it is. Because in Eau Claire Everyone Matters.”