Eau Claire woman placed on probation, pleads no contest to improper animal shelter

An Eau Claire woman has pleaded no contest to three charges of improper animal shelter and has been placed on probation after an agreement was reached.

Eau Claire Court records show Joan Schmitz has been placed on two years of probation after she plead no contest to improper animal shelter space, intentionally providing improper animal shelter- ventilation and intentionally providing improper animal shelter- sanitation. The other 28 charges of intentionally mistreat animals have been dismissed but read in.

Restitution costs added up to $3,320 plus a 10% surcharge.

The case is cross referenced with Sheri Perez who is charged with the same charges and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

