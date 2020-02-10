Eau Claire woman pleads guilty to helping juveniles escape from Eau Claire Academy

An Eau Claire woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of interfering with custody- beyond visitation after helping juveniles escape from the Eau Claire Academy.

Eau Claire Court documents show Ashlynn Alsteen pleaded guilty Monday to both counts. The court says a deferred prosecution agreement was made.

The original criminal complaint shows juveniles at the Academy, a residential treatment facility for troubled youth, told investigators that Alsteen planned to help them escape. Alsteen was alleged to harboring them for a night before taking them to Superior.

Alsteen’s deferred prosecution agreement hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2023.

