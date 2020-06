As part of a plea deal, an Eau Claire woman receives one year of probation for having sex with two under-age boys in a park.

Records show 43-year-old Sarah Kiker was charged in 2018 in Chippewa County Court.

In the original criminal complaint, the assaults happened the previous June in Chippewa Falls with a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.

At the time, Kiker told investigators the boys assaulted her.