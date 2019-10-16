Eau Claire woman sentenced for OWI offenses

An Eau Claire woman pleads no contest to OWI charges and is found guilty.

51-year-old Julie Wilson was charged in early September with OWI.

The Eau Claire Police Department says Wilson was found passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle near Black Avenue off the North Crossing.

On Wednesday, October 16, Wilson pleaded no contest to 6th offense OWI and was found guilty. She was sentenced to three years of confinement followed by five years of extended supervision.

Wilson also pleaded no contest to an amended count of OWI 7th offense and was found guilty. She was sentenced to three and a half years of confinement to run concurrently with her other sentence followed by five years of extended supervision.