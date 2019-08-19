Eau Claire woman victim to alleged repeat scammer

A man accused of scamming homeowners in Eau Claire is facing new charges after another alleged unfinished contract job.

In March, charges were filed against 33-year-old James Dorsey.

He was previously charged with misdemeanor theft by fraud in Eau Claire County.

Criminal complaints filed against him say in each case he was hired to do contracting work on homes, he asked to have payment in advance, but failed to complete the job.

A criminal complaint was filed against James Dorsey a few days ago for another charge of theft.

Another Eau Claire woman, Kathi Baker, says she fell victim to one of Dorsey's scams. Baker says she lost out on more than $2,000 dollars by working with Dorsey.

Baker says she hired Dorsey for a backyard fence project.

“I was hoping to get a small yard for our dog,” said Baker. “Just kind of the dream picket fence kind of thing, but I just can't do it now.”

When Dorsey was charged in March, he was working under “Cedar Creek Restorations, LLC.” This time he was working under the name "Up North Builders."

Baker says after excuses from Dorsey and delayed work, she started to notice some red flags. She says some excuses he used were saying materials had not come in yet or shipments were late.

She said she looked through all her paperwork again and decided to google his name, as opposed to the business name.

Baker then realized he had a history of allegedly scamming others.

“I fell off my chair and just sat there being angry at myself for letting myself get caught up in this,” said Baker.

Her advice to others is to act as soon as you see a red flag.

“Even if you get a referral from a trusted friend, still do your homework, still question everything,” said Baker.

The Eau Claire Police Department says there haven’t been any other calls about Dorsey since Baker's report at the end of July.

Police say this charge will also be added to the other charges for similar cases the DA's office is already prosecuting.

The police department says it wants to encourage people to be diligent about checking into who they are hiring for work. They say to utilize CCAP, social media, and make sure you get a good referral from a trusted party.

