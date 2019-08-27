Eau Claire's TGI Fridays permanently closed their doors

Updated: Tue 5:17 PM, Aug 27, 2019

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- Eau Claire's TGI Fridays restaurant closed their doors permanently.

The website for their Eau Claire location says it is permanently closed and their Facebook page has been shut down.

