Ed Fallone announces run for WI Supreme Court

A Wisconsin professor who's taught law at Marquette University for more than 25 years announces his run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Ed Fallone is announcing a nonpartisan race for the court.

He ran once before in 2013.

Fallone teaches constitutional law, corporate law and criminal law at Marquette.

He says he's active in the nonprofit sector and spent much of his career speaking up for constitutional rights.

Fallone wants voters to think differently this election.

"Recently, opinions of the court have been narrowed on advancing special interest groups and as a Latino, son of a Mexican immigrant, I have been very active in the Wisconsin immigrant community for more than 30 years, so part of it is getting a broader range of experiences represented on the court," said Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Ed Fallone.