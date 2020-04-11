Edmonton Oilers' Colby Cave dies at 25 after brain bleed

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has died after a brain bleed this week.

The NHL team confirmed the death Saturday with a statement from his family. Cave was was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday in Toronto.

He underwent emergency surgery for a removal of a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. His agent says his condition didn't appear linked to COVID-19.

Cave scored once in 11 appearances with Edmonton this season. The team called him an "awesome person."

Colby Cave was 25 years old.

