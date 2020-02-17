Educating the community about sexual assault

Following the arrest of a convicted sex offender in Eau Claire County, local agencies say it shows more can be done to address the problem.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, 45-year-old Christopher Seeley has been charged with second degree sexual assault and burglary of a building or dwelling.

Seeley was released in 2016 and on GPS monitoring at the time of the alleged assault. He had been twice convicted of third degree sexual assault in 1999 and 2005.

“I think the system needs to look at the way they assessed the individual of their ability to reoffend of the same crime,” says Bronson Stein, legal advocate at the Bolton Refuge House which offers resources to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Stein says educating the community about sexual violence is an important part of his job, especially after cases like this.

“We do education campaigns working with the schools, the Day of Unity, trying to get that education out there about sexual assault and domestic violence,” Stein says. “When it comes to preventing crimes like this it goes a long way to keep people safe and keep students safe.”

At UW-Eau Claire, Lt. Chris Kirchman says campus police work with students and faculty to educate about sexual violence through things like presentations and self-defense classes. The campus also keeps a public list on its website of sex offenders affiliated with the university.

“We ask students and others in our community to be aware of their surroundings, not scared, but aware, and if they see anything out of the ordinary to let us know so we can check on it,” Kirchman says.

To stay safe, Kirchman recommends going out in groups, telling people where you go and when you can be expected to return, and keeping your residences secure.

WEAU reached out to the Department of Corrections to learn how GPS monitoring is handled but has not heard back.

