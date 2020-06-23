Education, training key to criminal justice reform

After weeks of demonstrations calling for police reform, a local criminal justice instructor says more can be done to prepare officers before they hit the streets.

According to a recent poll from the Associated Press, 40% of Americans believe the criminal justice system needs major changes after a string of deaths related to excessive force by police officers. At Chippewa Valley Technical College, criminal justice instructor Rob Teuteberg says the reform may start in the classroom before officers go on patrol.

“The officers coming out of the academy or the potential officers are well-more trained now than ever before, that doesn't mean there isn't room for more training,” Teuteberg says.

Over the past few months, the call to action for a criminal justice overhaul has started to grow louder.

Teuteberg says changing the current system begins in the academy.

“When we're teaching this type of thing, it's first to develop that student's critical thinking ability to make rational, sound and just decisions,” he says. “It's that critical thinking ability that works in conjunction with good ethics, good communication and with proper knowledge of the law is really what we are focusing on.“

Before a person can call themselves a police officer, they must first complete the 720 hour law enforcement academy program. That is after completely at least 60 post high school credits. Teuteberg says the program is much more extensive now than when he went through it.

"When I went through the academy back in the late 90's it was 400 hours,” he says. “In the last 20 or 25 years its almost doubled. we've added in components such as cultural competence, professional communications, ethics training and we've added in other technical skills.”

According to Teuteberg, he says new officers are better prepared to handle many different situations now than when he went began teaching five years ago.

“We live in different times, we live in challenging times and i don't want people to think we're not addressing this when it comes to education in law enforcement,” he says. “We're talking about it, we're seeing where we can be better, but we also need to understand that this is affecting people in the field.”

Teuteberg says over the last five years, the number of people wanting to become police officers has declined both locally and nationwide. However, the Criminal Justice Program at CVTC remains one of the largest programs at the college.