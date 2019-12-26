Egg salad sandwiches recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Great American Deli of Ooltewah, Tennessee, is recalling GAD #114 Egg Salad Sandwich 4.8 oz. UPC: 7-41431-00114-2 due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. (Source: FDA)
(WAFB) – Great American Deli, based out of Ooltewah, Tenn., is recalling its Egg Salad Sandwich due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 24. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Affected products may have been delivered to convenience stores, markets, and vending machines in the following states:


  • Alabama

  • Arkansas

  • Florida

  • Illinois

  • Indiana

  • Iowa

  • Kansas

  • Kentucky

  • Louisiana

  • Michigan

  • Mississippi

  • Missouri

  • North Carolina

  • Ohio

  • Pennsylvania

  • South Carolina

  • Tennessee

  • Texas

  • Virginia

  • West Virginia

  • Wisconsin

Those who bought a sandwich should return them for a full refund. Those with questions can call the company at 1-800-343-1327 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more details about exactly which sandwiches are affected.

