Elderly woman, 83, afraid to leave Pa. home after dog attack

Updated: Mon 4:54 AM, Oct 21, 2019

PLYMOUTH, Pa. (WBRE/CNN) - An 83-year-old woman from Pennsylvania is recovering from several bite marks she sustained when two pit bulls attacked outside her home.

Marge Scott, 83, suffered two puncture marks on her knee, along with other bites on her thigh and calf, when she was attacked by two pit bulls. (Source: WBRE/CNN)

Marge Scott, 83, was leaving her Plymouth, Pa., house Tuesday afternoon when two pit bulls dashed down the street and bit her. She suffered two puncture marks on her knee, along with other bites on her thigh and calf.

“I had to crawl on my hands and knees to get into my house, and thank God, my neighbor came for lunch, and she shooed the dogs off so I could get in,” Scott said.

Scott says she’s now afraid to step outside of her home, knowing it could have ended much worse.

“I know I lost a lot of blood. It was all over my steps and everything. I’m in fear of going out because I have to do all the errands myself,” she said.

The 83-year-old says she doesn’t want to press charges, but she hopes the dogs’ owners will take precautions to prevent this from happening again.

“I don’t want to press any charges. I’m not that kind of a person. But I don’t want to see anybody else get injured,” she said.

Scott hopes to get her stitches out next week. She thanks everyone involved with helping her, saying she’s just happy to be alive.

“I want to thank all the people that helped me. I was never so lucky. I’m just so glad. I have a disabled husband, and I am his caretaker. So, I got to get myself in shape,” Scott said.

Police say they have identified the owners of the two dogs.

Copyright 2019 WBRE, Marge Scott via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
