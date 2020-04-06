Election moves forward despite COVID-19 concerns

Monday Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #74 postponing in-person voting in the spring primary from April 7 to June 9.

"As municipalities consolidating polling locations and absent legislative or court action, I cannot in good conscious stand by and do nothing. The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe and that's why I signed this executive order today," said Evers.

The governor made the move after the legislature decided not to do anything during a special session called by Evers.

Republican leaders said the decision to move the election to June by the governor was unconstitutional, and challenged it with the state's Supreme Court.

Hours later, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled the governor could not postpone Tuesday's election.

"The Wisconsin Supreme Court probably ruled that there was no specific authority granted to the governor to move an election date or for that matter to extend the terms of local officials to June should the election be moved to June," said WEAU Political Analyst John Frank.

In-person voting in the state of Wisconsin will happen on Tuesday, as races for Wisconsin Supreme Court, Democratic Presidential candidates, and numerous local races are all on the ballot.

Governor Evers reacting to the state Supreme Court's decision saying,

"There are few things we hold more sacred and that are more American than the right to vote. People have bled, fought, and died for the right to vote in this country. But tomorrow in Wisconsin, thousands will wake up and have to choose between exercising their right to vote and staying healthy and safe."

Republican legislative leaders Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald saying in a statement,

"We are proud that Wisconsinites have come together to meet the challenges that this pandemic has created. The safety and health of our citizens have always been our highest concern; that's why we advocated for everyone to vote absentee."

Late Monday, the United States Supreme Court also handing down a ruling.

Saying that the extension of absentee voting until Monday April 13 is unconstitutional.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, there have been more than 1.2 million absentee ballots requested.

"People who have not mailed their ballot into the polls at this point would be smart tomorrow just to drop it off at their polling places," said Frank.

Tuesday's election is back on as scheduled, but according to Frank it probably won't be the end of the story.

"We're back to where we were three months ago but we probably haven't heard the end of it. Because I strongly suspect in this litigious society that we have that there's going to be one or more lawsuits that will be filed either at the state level or federal level challenging various results based upon absentee ballots or how they were counted or when they are postmarked and so on and so forth," he said.

If you have requested an absentee ballot, but have not received it yet you have to show up to the polls to vote.

All votes must be cast by 8 p.m. Tuesday or absentee ballots must be postmarked by April 7.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, we will not know results in any race until Monday April 13.