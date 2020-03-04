Elementary school student wins his battle with leukemia

We first met second grader Graden Hansen in February, when the town of Bloomer and his school all wore orange to support him and his battle with acute lympho-blastic leukemia. On Wednesday the school rallied around him again during a pep rally to celebrate his final treatment and ringing of the bell at Marshfield Clinic to commemorate it.

The town of Bloomer has come together to support the Hansen family.

"The community support has been amazing. I've lived in Bloomer my whole life and when something happens to somebody, like this happened to him, the community really rallies and supports and they've been so helpful, I don't think we'd have been able to make it through this journey without them," says Dana Hansen, Graden’s mom.

Not only have they held fundraisers for medical expenses, but the teachers and educators have been very helpful with keeping Graden on track during his 3 and a half year journey.

"They've kept him on top of all of his schoolwork. He missed all of 4k, kindergarten and first grade he missed over 60 days both years, so that was challenging too. But he's staying right on top of everything. The teachers have been wonderful to work with."

And on Wednesday, the school showed their support to celebrate Graden's successful fight against leukemia.

Later at Marshfield, Graden got to ring the bell--which is a symbol of accomplishment for getting through the fight, officially ending his treatment for leukemia.

