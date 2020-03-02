Eleva woman sentenced after 9th OWI

An Eleva woman has been sentenced in Eau Claire County court after 9th OWI charges.

Court records shows Shelley Walek plead no contest to an OWI charge and a disorderly conduct domestic abuse charge. Walek has been sentenced to three years in prison with five years of extended super vision.

According to a criminal complaint, when police asked her what happen she said that she "guessed" that she hit another vehicle, but did not remember. It goes on to say witnesses told police Walek rear-ended a vehicle stopped at a traffic light on Highway 93, then pulled her vehicle off the road towards a gas station where she hit a different vehicle and then ran into an orange construction barrel and hit a third vehicle.

