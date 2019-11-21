Elk Mound Area School District considering referendum

The Elk Mound School District is considering a $15 to $17 million referendum for this April. The referendum includes various safety and facility updates for the elementary, middle and high schools.

Some items include additional classrooms, secured entrances, new roofing and larger spaces for band, choir and gym classes.

Superintendent Eric Wright says the district is working to balance what the community wants with the school district needs. A hypothetical $17 million referendum could mean a $96 increase in taxes per $100,000 of property value.

This would be the first referendum for the district since 2009 when a referendum was used to add classrooms to the elementary and middle schools and add a common area and kitchen to the high school. The referendum would also be used to address drainage issues on the football field, replace the track and add space to the weight room.

“Ultimately the goal is to create an environment for our children to succeed,” Wright says. “Many of our buildings are older but we want to maintain and update them so they can be here for many years to come and be a school district the community is proud of and the ultimate goal is to help students be successful when they come to Elk Mound Area School District and when they leave and pursue their dreams.”

The need for this referendum was determined through a 2017 audit, focus groups and a community survey.

Wright says the district hopes to finalize plans for the referendum during the December school board meeting.

