Elk Mound Autumn Festival raises money for free meals for students

More than 200 community members gathered on Sunday in Elk Mound for the 5th annual Autumn Fest.

About $5,000 was raised for "mounder meals" which provides free weekend meals for students in the district.

The event featured a car show, activities for kids and a grilled chicken dinner.

Money was also raised by way of a silent auction.

Community members say it feels great to be able to get people together to support the community.

"I love the fact that we have people coming from all around the community and outside the community to enjoy this gorgeous day and to share in the food and the fellowship and to raise a little money for the church and especially for Mounder Meals," says Pastor Mary Eide of Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church.

