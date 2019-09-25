Elk Mound High School opens doors for those who need showers

ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) -- The Elk Mound High School has opened its doors early Wednesday morning for people who needed to take showers following Tuesday's storm.
Elk Mound Superintendent Eric Wright says the school doors will be open every morning through Friday for those families who have been displaced.
Wright says the school is also trying to figure out what families need right now so they can ask for donations.
The high school also opened its doors Tuesday night for those who needed a place to stay.