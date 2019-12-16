Elk Mound School Board approves pursuing $15.7 referendum in April

A local school district is moving forward with asking voters to approve a referendum in April.

During a meeting Monday night, the Elk Mound Area School District Board of Education approved pursuing a referendum in April 2020 for an amount not to exceed $15,730,000.

Superintendent Eric Wright say multiple items will be pursued through the referendum:

-Safety and Security Measures

-Update Building Systems-roofs/boilers/HVAC at all three buildings

-Updating the Tech Ed/STEAM Area

-Adding a Band Room to the High School

-Updating the HS and MS Libraries

-Updating the ventilation system for the pool

-Addressing Athletic Facility updates

-Building new MS Gym and repurposing the current MS Gym into classrooms

-Updating HS locker room facilities

-Extending the Weight Room

Wright says the Elk Mound Area School District will be offering open houses as well as informational materials in the coming months as well as posting information on the Elk Mound School District website.