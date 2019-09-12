Elk Mound man charged with child sex crime

An Elk Mound man has been charged with a child sex crime.

A criminal complaint says 37-year-old Adam Sharpe has been charged with 1st degree child sexual assault- sexual contact with a child under age 13. The State is seeking to put Sharpe on lifetime supervision.

Sharpe is accused of inappropriately touching a child in 2018.

The complaint also says a woman found “school girl” pornography on Sharpe’s computer and that he later admitted to her that he had raped two females when he was younger.

Sharpe is out on a $1,000 signature bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 8.

If convicted, he could face up to 60 years in prison.

