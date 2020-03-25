Elk Mound packs meals for students

The Elk Mound School District is working to help their students even though there is no school.

Wednesday morning, dozens of volunteers were packing free meals for students.

The meals were available to pick up curb-side at the school, or delivery by school bus along student's bus routes.

The elk mound superintendent says delivery by bus helps to let students see a familiar face they were used to seeing everyday.

"Overall we have about 1300 meals going out today between the breakfasts and lunches that we provide for two days at a time and we have four different vehicles out delivering food this morning,” Elk Mound Area School District Superintendent, Eric Wright.

Wright says the pick-ups and deliveries take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in the Elk Mound High School parking lot.

Parents who want to be added to the list for food pick up or delivery can call the Elk Mound School District office.

