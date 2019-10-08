Ellen DeGeneres defends friendship with George W. Bush

Updated: Tue 10:30 AM, Oct 08, 2019

(CNN) - Ellen DeGeneres surprised some fans by taking in an NFL game with former President George W. Bush.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres responded to criticism of her friendship with former President George W. Bush, after the two were spotted at an NFL game. (Source: CNN)

DeGeneres said she was invited to the game by Charlotte Jones, daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The comic and talk show host was criticized on social media for sitting with Bush. DeGeneres, who welcomed Bush on her show in 2017, didn't back down from the criticism.

"Here's the thing: I'm friends with George Bush," she said on her show. "In fact, I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have."

She said that she wasn't going to stop being friends with people who don't agree with her on everything.

"When I say 'be kind to one another,' I don't mean only the people that think the same way that you do," she said. "I mean be kind to everyone."

DeGeneres also used the attention to take a dig at the current president.

"I'm sitting in the Cowboys suite, the owner of the Cowboys, and secretly cheering every time the Packers scored," she said. "Or every time another whistleblower came forward … the referees, you guys!"

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus