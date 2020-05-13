John Ellenson announces candidacy for 75th Assembly District

John Ellenson announced his candidcacy for the 75th Assembly District in Wisconsin. Ellenson will challenge for the position that has been held by Romain Quinn since 2014.

Ellenson released the following statement on Wednesday:

John C. Ellenson, a lifetime resident of Wisconsin, husband, father, and proud public educator, is announcing his campaign to be the next representative to serve the people of the 75th Assembly District of Wisconsin.

John said he has been frustrated with the events in Madison and the effect it has had on the residents of the 75th. “Here we are in the most challenging health crisis America has faced in a century and the division amongst politicians is at a historic high. We are strong hard working people here in Northern Wisconsin and day after day we work together for our families and friends, we need our representatives to do the same. We may have disagreements, however, we must find a way to build a future for our families together. The polarization of politics, culture, and people is over. We need one another now more than ever. We will no longer look at what divides us, but build on what unites us. I want to represent the 75th District in Madison, find solutions in these

troubled times, and unite our team to a stronger, healthier, and happier future, together.”

John holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he was a scholar athlete and captain of the basketball team. He has a Master of Science in Education in School

Counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. John worked as a resource counselor in the private sector in Northern Wisconsin for 5 years prior to working in education. He was the Disabilities Support Service Advisor at UW-Superior prior to becoming a public school counselor for the past 15 years.

John has had the honor to be a valuable team member whose school was awarded our nation's highest honor, the National Blue Ribbon Award at Woodland Elementary in 2016. The Wisconsin School of Recognition was awarded seven times to schools where John was a valued team player. This past year John and the Barron Area School District School Counseling team was awarded the Outstanding School Counseling Team of the Year, by their peers at the Wisconsin School Counselors Association annual conference.

John has served the community on a number of boards including; Barron County Transition Council, Northwestern Assistive Technology Initiative Board Member, Safe and Stable Families of Barron

County Board Member, Polk County Transition Council, Ashland City Council on American with Disabilities Act, Board Member/Secretary for the Coalition of Native Americans Concerned with Disabilities, and was Co-chair for the Family Resource Center of Barron County.

Former 75th Assembly District Representative Steve Smith has endorsed Ellenson. Smith said of Ellenson, “John has spent a lifetime working for families, the success he has had comes from hard

work and being a team player. The fight for our great state of Wisconsin and the nation is why we need a leveled headed leader like John now.”

Ellenson ended by saying “I have given this decision a lot of thought, we are in difficult times, it's now more than ever we need to team up and unite. I have the background and success to bring us together and lead us in this fight. I have had the honor of being on many winning teams, it's time to unite the 75th and rise together. It’s an honor to be a candidate to represent the 75th.”