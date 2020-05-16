Embrace offers help to domestic and sexual violence victims

While domestic and sexual violence is still a problem, services like Embrace have seen a serious downswing in people reaching out for help.

Embrace, a nonprofit resource for victims, works in Price, Rusk, Barron, and Washburn counties to provide resources like personal advocacy, crisis counseling, shelter, and support groups, which are now virtual. They also do yoga over zoom for members, as another form of support.

“Our capacity at the shelter is down just to honor the social distancing requirements, a lot of people aren't coming forward right now due to the pandemic restrictions just because it's not safe when you're trapped at home with your abuser or with a sexual assault perpetrator,” says Katie Bement, Executive Director.

Last year in April they had 179 people, while this April they have served 19. They are available 24/7, and want to help anyone who might need it.

Call or text 715-532-6976 for help, or call toll-free at 1-800-924-0556.

