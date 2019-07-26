Emergency Management Coordinator discusses qualifications for government assistance when disaster strikes

When severe storms on July 19 left western Wisconsin with extensive damage, Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency.

“The idea of the state of emergency is to show that we need help, something has happened and this is our first step in saying we need additional resources,” says Tyler Esh, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Eau Claire County.

Since then, agencies from across the state have been called in including the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Department of Corrections.

However for the area to qualify for federal assistance the state has to meet $8.5 million in public infrastructure damage and the counties have specific thresholds to meet as well.

Esh says if those requirements are unmet there are other options for assistance. The Wisconsin Emergency Disaster Fund provides reimbursement for costs mostly associated with debris cleanup and the Department of Transportation’s Road Assistance Program works to get damaged roads back up and running.

Government assistance only applies to public infrastructure, not private property. Barron and Polk Counties are asking homeowners to call 211 to report damage on their properties and the counties are also accepting work orders to be filled by volunteers.

While Esh says he hopes situations like this are rare, the best way to be prepared is by having homeowners and renters insurance.

Barron and Polk Counties are looking for volunteers to assist with cleanup on July 26 and July 27. For more information on volunteering, click here.

