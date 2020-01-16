Emergency Management recommends keeping emergency kits in vehicles as western Wisconsin gears up for another snow storm

As western Wisconsin braces for another winter storm, there's still time for people to properly prepare.

According to Emergency Management Coordinator for Eau Claire County, Tyler Esh, keeping an emergency kit in your car is one way to do so.

Some things to keep inside an emergency kit include blankets, gloves, water, snacks, phone chargers, flashlights, ice scrapers. It’s also important to keep a full tank of gas.

“Make sure you are not running empty on gas we don't want you to slide off then be out of gas and be in a really bad situation,” Esh says.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for western Wisconsin starting Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. until Jan. 18 at 6:00 p.m.

“It is winter in Wisconsin so just make sure you are being proactive and making wise decisions,” Esh says. Since snow is expected mostly over the weekend, Esh recommends staying inside if possible.

For people who will be driving this weekend, Esh recommends calling 511 to find out about road conditions and telling family and friends what routes you are taking and when you expect to arrive at your destination.