Making emergency preparedness part of your back-to-school plan

As summer comes to an end, families are encouraged to make emergency preparedness part of their back-to-school planning.

Governor Tony Evers' office and ReadyWisconsin are sharing tips this week.

Parents are encouraged to write a family communications plan.

Make sure your kids know who to contact in an emergency and have a written copy of important phone numbers in their backpacks.

As parents, it's also important to know the school's evacuation plan and where students will be taken during an emergency, along with how to reunite with them after they're safe. Another tip…Make sure your child's school has up-to-date emergency contact info.

Carrie Hallquist, Safety Coordinator for the Eau Claire Area School District says it’s important for everyone to be the eyes and ears in the community, inside and outside of school.

This week, the district is giving teachers and staff a refresher of its safety plans ahead of students’ first day of school. Hallquist says these plans are vital to the operation and safety of the school. “We not only revisit safety plans at the beginning of each school year with all of our staff, we'll sound alarms so we know what they sound like, we'll go through procedures," she says.

ReadyWisconsin says parents should start talking to their kids about safety before they're back in the classroom. The Eau Claire Area School District agrees and encourages parents to highlight important safety practices. "Be aware of your surroundings...we get quite complacent sometimes and it gets to be very routine and we're used to how things look and feel and when somethings out of place you need to investigate that,” said Hallquist.

ReadyWisconsin says students who drive to school should have an emergency kit in their vehicle and students heading to college are encouraged to create an emergency kit for their dorm or apartment.

